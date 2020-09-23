Waterford deaths and funerals - Wednesday, September 23

Stephen Moran

St John's Park, Waterford City

Private cremation will take place in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork on Wednesday. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

Elizabeth (Liz) Grant (née Bowe)

Congress Place, Waterford City

A private funeral will take place in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork on Friday. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to the Waterford Hospice.