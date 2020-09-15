Waterford deaths and funerals - Tuesday, September 15
Waterford deaths and funerals - Tuesday, September 15
Maureen Walsh (née Hartley)
Davidstown, Slieverue, Kilkenny / Halfway House, Waterford
Maureen will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Tuesday from 5-7pm for family and friends. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue for requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. View the Mass online.
John O'Brien
Fenor North, Tramore, Waterford / Ballytruckle, Waterford
Private cremation will take place in the Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers by request. John's funeral cortege will pass his residence on Wednesday at 1.45pm.
Margaret Hayes (née Power)
The Pike, Garranbane, Dungarvan, Waterford
Funeral will take place privately and can be viewed online from 10.45am on Wednesday.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on