Waterford deaths and funerals - Thursday, September 10

Pat O'Neill
Abbey Drive, Abbey Park, Ferrybank, Waterford / Mooncoin, Kilkenny

Pat will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Thursday from 5.30pm to 7pm for family and friends. Removal on Friday to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private. View Pat's Mass online