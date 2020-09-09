Waterford deaths and funerals - Wednesday, September 9
Una Smyth (née Kelly)
Drumcondra, Dublin / Chapelizod, Dublin / Cork / Waterford
Funeral will take place at 11am on Thursday in The Church of the Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall and can be viewed online. Cremation afterwards at Glasnevin Crematorium.
David (Dave) O'Connor
Ballyclough, Tallow, Waterford / Enniscorthy, Wexford / Conna, Cork
Reposing at his home from 2pm Wednesday, With current restrictions in mind, please be respectful of social distancing and refrain from handshaking. Reception into St. Catherine’s Church, Glengoura, Thursday, for Requiem Mass at 2pm with funeral afterwards to Conna Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society, please.
John (Sean) Morrissey
Lissarow, Ardmore, Waterford
Funeral will take place privately.
Timothy McEnery
Lisduggan & Apple Market, Waterford City, Waterford
Private Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday In Saint Paul's Church, Lisduggan, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.
To view Timothy 's Funeral Mass please follow the link below on
Thursday at 1 pm
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-paul-s
Anna Sarah Lane
Meadowbrook, Tramore, Waterford
Funeral arrangements are private.
Ann Griffin (née Aylward)
Morrisons Avenue, Waterford City, Waterford
Private Mass and burial.
Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Holy Family Church followed by burial in St Otteran's Cemetery.To view Ann's Funeral Mass please follow the link below at 10.45am (Thursday 10th September
https://youtu.be/Meaf-gtnWPs
Ann's Funeral cortége will pass her house at 12 noon on the way to the Cemetery.
Philo Dowdall (née Shanahan)
Scrahan, Kilmacthomas, Waterford
Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, 9th of September, at 11am in All Saints Church, Newtown, Kilmacthomas, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed on the Newtown, Kill, Kilmacthomas & Saleen Parish Facebook page, and also on radio 105.2 FM
House strictly private at all times, please.
Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and burial will be for immediate family & friends, at a max of 50 people in the church.
Christine Casey (née Drohan)
The Folly, Waterford City
Private Funeral Mass on Thursday in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery Ballygunner.
Christine's Funeral cortége will be passing her house at 12.45 pm on the way to the Cemetery.
House private, please.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Chrissie’s family can do so below. No flowers, please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Residential Care Centre or a charity of your choice.
