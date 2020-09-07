Waterford deaths and funerals - Monday, September 7

Sr Mary O'Neill

Madonna House, Ferrybank, Waterford / Cloghane, Kerry

Sr Mary's removal will take place on Wednesday to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank for Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery. View online.

Margaret (Peggy) Aylward (née Greene)

Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Kilkenny City / Ferrybank, Waterford

Peggy will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm for family and friends. Removal on Tuesday to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow for Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers. Donations to Waterford Hospice via Power's Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.