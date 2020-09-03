Waterford deaths and funerals - Thursday, September 3
Waterford deaths and funerals - Thursday, September 3
Susan Whelan (née Hughes)
Roanmore Park, Waterford City
Susan's funeral cortège will be walking from Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford to Ballybricken Church at 11.30am on Friday. Family flowers only. Donations to Waterford Solas Centre.
Sr Gwen Power
Madonna House, Ferrybank, Waterford / Tramore, Waterford
Sr Gwen's removal will take place on Thursday to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery. View the Mass online.
Patrick (Paddy) Dunford
Currabaha, Dungarvan, Waterford
Funeral will take place privately.
