Waterford deaths and funerals - Tuesday, September 1
Peter O'Brien
Hennessy's Road, Waterford City
A private funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Family Church, followed by burial in St Otteran's Cemetery. Peter's funeral cortège will pass his residence in Hennessy's Road at 2pm on Wednesday. A celebration of Peter's life will take place at a later date.
Bláithín Dooley
Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2 / Newtown, Waterford
A private family funeral will take place in the coming days.
