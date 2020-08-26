Waterford deaths and funerals - Wednesday, August 26

Matthew (Matt) Wilson

Ardsallagh, Clashmore, Waterford / Tallow, Waterford

Matt’s funeral will take place privately.

William (Bill) Rockett

Bishopstown, Carrick-on-Suir / Waterford

Arriving for funeral Mass in Clonea Power Church at 11am on Thursday, followed by burial in Mothel Cemetery.

Aoife Kearney

Dublin / Drogheda, Louth / Tramore, Waterford

Aoife’s cremation service will be private for family and close friends only. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.