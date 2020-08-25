Waterford deaths and funerals - Tuesday, August 25

Harry Power

Larchville and late of E.S.B, Waterford City

A private family funeral Mass will take place at 10am on Wednesday in St. Paul’s and can be viewed online.

Garrett O'Gorman

Tramore, Waterford /Hillcrest, Salville, Enniscorthy, Wexford

Funeral for family and close friends will take place at 10am on Tuesday and can be viewed online. Burial afterwards in Tramore. Family flowers only.

Joan O'Brien

Havenwood Retirement Village, Ballygunner and formerly of Lisduggan, Waterford / Ballysaggart, Waterford

Funeral mass will take place in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan at 10am on Thursday and can be viewed online. Burial afterwards in Ballysaggart Cemetery.

Mary Fitzgerald

Ballycoe, Dungarvan, Waterford

Funeral will take place privately.

Angela Creedon (née Foley)

81 Springfield, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at her home from 2-7pm on Tuesday. Angela's Requiem Mass, which is limited to family and close friends, will take place at 11am on Wednesday in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. This will be followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to The Irish Cancer Society via Kiely Funeral Directors, Dungarvan.