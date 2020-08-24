Waterford deaths and funerals - Monday, August 24
Mary Ahearne (née O'Sullivan)
4 Parks Road, Lismore, Waterford
Mary’s funeral will take place privately.
Olive Furlong (née Cotter)
Crooke, Passage East, Waterford
Olive's funeral will take place privately in St. John The Baptist Church, Crooke, Passage East on Monday, followed by burial in Crooke Cemetery. House is also private. Family flowers only. Donations to Waterford Hospice.
