Waterford deaths and funerals - Friday, August 21
Waterford deaths and funerals - Friday, August 21
Ellen (Nellie) Ryan (née Flanagan)
Hennessy’s Road, Waterford City
Private funeral. Nellie's funeral cortège will pass her residence on Saturday at 1.30pm.
Mary McDonald
St. Herblain Park, Kilcohan, Waterford City
Private funeral Mass will take place in The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly on Saturday, followed by private burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on