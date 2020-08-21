Waterford deaths and funerals - Friday, August 21

Waterford deaths and funerals - Friday, August 21

Ellen (Nellie) Ryan (née Flanagan)
Hennessy’s Road, Waterford City

Private funeral. Nellie's funeral cortège will pass her residence on Saturday at 1.30pm.

Mary McDonald 
St. Herblain Park, Kilcohan, Waterford City

Private funeral Mass will take place in The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly on Saturday, followed by private burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.