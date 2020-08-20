Waterford deaths and funerals - Thursday, August 20
David (Davy) Sauvage
Lower Yellow Road, Waterford
Private Funeral Mass will take place in Ballybricken Church on Friday, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Davie's funeral will pass his house on Friday at 11.45am approximately. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.
Michael (Elvis) Power
Shanbally, Cappoquin, Waterford
Funeral will take place privately.
Shaun Moynihan
Glenribbon, Lismore, Waterford / Cappoquin, Waterford
Shaun’s funeral will take place privately, with live streaming on Saturday at 10.55am from St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Following the funeral Mass, Shaun’s funeral cortege will leave St. Mary’s Church and will pass the family home via Glenribbonen route to St. Carthage’s Cemetery, Lismore.
Ann Coffey (née O'Brien)
Kilmacthomas, Waterford
Private funeral Mass will take place on Thursday in All Saints Church, Newtown, Kilmacthomas, Waterford, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
