Waterford deaths and funerals - Thursday, August 20

David (Davy) Sauvage

Lower Yellow Road, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place in Ballybricken Church on Friday, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Davie's funeral will pass his house on Friday at 11.45am approximately. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

Michael (Elvis) Power

Shanbally, Cappoquin, Waterford

Funeral will take place privately.

Shaun Moynihan

Glenribbon, Lismore, Waterford / Cappoquin, Waterford

Shaun’s funeral will take place privately, with live streaming on Saturday at 10.55am from St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Following the funeral Mass, Shaun’s funeral cortege will leave St. Mary’s Church and will pass the family home via Glenribbonen route to St. Carthage’s Cemetery, Lismore.

Ann Coffey (née O'Brien)

Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Private funeral Mass will take place on Thursday in All Saints Church, Newtown, Kilmacthomas, Waterford, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.