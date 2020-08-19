Waterford deaths and funerals - Wednesday, August 19

Mary Therese (Tess) Shine (née O'Keeffe)

- Strandside South, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

Tess’ funeral will be private. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday in St. Augustine’s Church, Abbeyside, followed by interment afterwards in St Mary’s Parish Cemetery, Dungarvan. Those wishing to attend the burial are requested to observe social distancing. View the funeral Mass from 10.50am on Thursday online. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society via Kiely Funeral Directors, Dungarvan.