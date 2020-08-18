Waterford deaths and funerals - Tuesday, August 18
Waterford deaths and funerals - Tuesday, August 18
Sean O'Brien
- Clonegegale, Touraneena, Waterford
House strictly private. Sean’s funeral will also take place privately.
Mary Moroney
- Comeragh, Leamybrien, Kilmacthomas, Waterford
Mary's funeral will take place privately.
Frank Flynn
- Lucan, Dublin / Waterford
Frank will be reposing at his home for family and close friends on August 18. Removal will take place on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Lucan for private Mass at 11am.
