Waterford deaths and funerals - Friday, August 14

Terry Power (née Martin)

- Belmont Heights, Ferrybank, Waterford

Removal from Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Saturday to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at a later date.

Ann Power (née Butler)

- Beech Park and late of Kilbride, Tramore, Waterford

Private funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon in the Holy Cross Church, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hugh Brock

- Ballyhenney, Clashmore, Waterford

Hugh's funeral will take place privately.