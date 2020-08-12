Waterford deaths and funerals - Thursday, August 13

Bridget Wyse (née Conway)

- Morrisson`s Road, Waterford City

Private removal from Havenwood Nursing Home on Thursday morning. Funeral arriving to St Mary's Church, Ballygunner for a private requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Waterford Alzheimer's Association.

Terry McNeill

- Old Crobally Road, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore for Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by interment immediately afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery. House private.

Michael Barry

- St Martin’s Avenue and late of Lacken Road, Waterford City

Private funeral Mass in St. Saviour’s Church, Ballybeg on Friday at 10am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.