Waterford deaths and funerals - Monday, August 10

Eileen (Helena) Hickey

- Ballyneety, Dungarvan, Waterford

Funeral prayers will take place privately.

Peggy Murphy (née Hahessy)

- Ballyvalican, Portlaw, Waterford

Reposing at her son John's residence, Mount Bolton, Portlaw on Monday from 3-8pm for family and friends. Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am in St. Patricks Church Portlaw, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private on Tuesday morning. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Dr Martin Daycare Centre Portlaw by way of Michael Kinsella and Sons Funeral Directors.

Paul Hallahan

- The Rookery, Tramore, Waterford

Paul will be reposing at James Falconer's Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, followed by interment immediately afterwards at St Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Michael Joy Walsh

Scrahan, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Private funeral Mass will take place in the All Saints Church, Newtown, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on the Newtown, Kilmacthomas, Kill and Saleen Parish Facebook page from 11am on Monday and also on 105.2 FM.

Eugene (Gene) Murphy

Summerville Drive, Waterford City

Private funeral Mass will take place in St. Joseph and Benildus’ Church, Newtown, on Monday and can be viewed online from 12pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner. House private.