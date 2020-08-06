Waterford deaths and funerals - Friday, August 7

Liam Murphy

- Island Lane, Ballinakill, Waterford / Pollerton, Carlow

Private funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner on Saturday, followed by private burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to The Solas Centre in lieu of flowers. View Liam’s Mass online from 2.30pm.

Mary Kenny (née Walsh)

- Ballymaclode, Halfway House, Waterford

Private funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner on Saturday, followed by private burial in the adjoining cemetery. View Mary’s funeral Mass online from 12pm.

Tom Haugh

- Ballymacarbry, Waterford/ Doonbeg, Clare / Limerick Road, Nenagh, Tipperary

Tom will repose at his home for family and friends until his funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in the Nire Church Cemetery, Ballymacarbery, Co. Waterford at 1.30pm. View Tom's funeral Mass online.

Gerard English

- Cathal Brugha Street, Waterford City

Gerald's private funeral Mass will take place in Ballybricken Church, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery on Saturday.

Edmond Connolly

- Ballylynch, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Funeral will take place privately.

Damian Byrne

- Morrison's Road, Waterford City

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday in the Holy Family Church, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. Damian's funeral cortége will pass his residence on Saturday at 1.15pm. Donations, if desired, to the Solas Centre.