Waterford deaths and funerals - Thursday, August 6
Denis O'Brien
- Fourmilewater, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary
A private funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady and St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater on Friday at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Ann McGrath
- Kilmacud, Dublin / Lismore, Waterford
Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am in The Church of St Laurence O'Toole, Lower Kilmacud Road. Interment afterwards in St Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore, Co. Waterford at 4pm.
