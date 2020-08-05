Waterford deaths and funerals - Wednesday, August 5
Waterford deaths and funerals - Wednesday, August 5
Liam Ryan
- Priory Lawn, Ballybeg, Waterford / Ramsgrange, Wexford
Requiem Mass will take place in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan, Waterford on Thursday followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Liam's funeral will pass his residence on Thursday at 12.45pm. View Liam's funeral Mass online from 1pm on Thursday. No flowers. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation or the Solas Centre Waterford.
Josephine Reilly (née Quill)
- 18 Ashley Court, Lismore, Waterford / Beara, Cork
Requiem Mass will take place at 1pm n Saturday in The Church of St. Bartholomew, Rossmackowen, followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.
Bridget (Biddy) O'Loughlin
- Ardnahoe, Dunhill, Waterford
Requiem Mass will take place in Dunhill Church on Thursday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Biddy's funeral will pass Ardnahoe Lane at 10.45am on Thursday. View the Mass online.
Pat (Paddy) Cunningham
- Michael Street, Waterford City
Burial will take place on Friday in Clonea Power Cemetery.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on