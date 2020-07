Margaret Butler nee O’Shea

- Late of Grange Heights, Waterford

Private funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly on Saturday, followed by private burial in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Jack Sprice

- Closegate, Castle Street, Waterford

Private funeral will take place on Saturday, followed by burial in St. Otterans Cemetery.