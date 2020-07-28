Waterford deaths and funerals - Tuesday, July 28
Conor Walshe
- Tramore Heights, Tramore, Waterford
Reposing at James Falconer Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Thursday for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment at St Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh immediately afterwards.
Angela Maria Rellis
- Hennessy's Road, Waterford City
Private funeral Mass will take place in St. John's Church, Parnell Street, Waterford followed by private burial in Kilmacow Cemetery.
Catherine McCarthy (née Walsh)
- Coolaneen, Cappoquin, Waterford
Catherine’s funeral will take place privately. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Cancer Services, Cork University Hospital Charity and the Aoife O’Sullivan Oncology Education Fund Appeals.
Jack Lonergan
- Tickincor, Clonmel, Tipperary / Waterford
Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Killaloan Cemetery.
Rev. Fr. Iain Duggan
- Liberty Street, Cork City / Dungarvan, Waterford
The funeral will take place privately.
