Waterford deaths and funerals - Monday, July 27

Maureen Scannell (née O'Brien)

- Rockenham, Ferrybank, Waterford / Kilkenny

Removal on Monday to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank for requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, of desired to the Solas Centre in Waterford. A celebration of Maureen's life will be held at a later date.

Madeline Finn

- Marian Terrace, Kennedy Park, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Monday for requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by interment in St Declan’s cCemetery, Riverstown.

Paddy Moore

- Joanstown, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford

Reposing at his home on Monday from 3pm to 7pm, arriving for funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Molleran's Church, Carrickbeg. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery. A private funeral will take place.