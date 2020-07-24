Waterford deaths and funerals - Friday, July 24

Liam O'Sullivan

- Deerpark Road, Lismore, Waterford

Liam’s Funeral will take place privately.

Elizabeth (Betty) O'Sullivan (née Parsons)

Ballybrien, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Ballymacarbry, Tipperary

Reposing at her residence on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 12 o’clock in St Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater. Due to government guideline restrictions, numbers are limited to 50 family and friends, external speaker will be on for those who wish to avail of Mass. Burial immediately after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Linda O'Keeffe

- Viewmount, Waterford

Private funeral mass in St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Dermot Kennedy

- 65, O'Reilly Road, Old Cork Road, Waterford City, Waterford / Limerick

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society or Milford Care Centre

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

In compliance with current guidelines, a private funeral will take place.

Lillian Delaney (née Dooly)

Strand Road, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at her daughter’s home in Carrigeenlea, Tramore on Saturday from 4pm to 6pm. House Private. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Sunday the 26th of July for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Waterford and Lismore Lourdes Hospitality fund. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral mass and burial will be private to the immediate family.

Michael (Monchie) Kiely Snr

- Slievekeale Road, Waterford

Michael will be reposing at his daughter Deirdre's home Fairfield Drive, Belvedere Manor, on Saturday, 25th July, from 3pm until 7pm, Removal on Sunday, 26th July to the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding St. arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date.