Waterford deaths and funerals - Thursday, July 23

Pat Sheehan

- Orchard Park, The Curragh, Kildare / Tramore, Waterford

A private family funeral will take place. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy funeral home, Newbridge on Thursday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh for Mass at 11am, with funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Friends of Naas Hospital.

Eric John Sweeney

- Carrigavantry, Waterford

A private funeral will take place, with a celebration of his rich life at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul or Waterford Healing Arts Trust.