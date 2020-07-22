Waterford deaths and funerals - Wednesday, July 22

Andy Torrie

- Ballinakill Lodge, Dunmore Road, Waterford City

Andy's funeral will leave his house on Thursday at 11.30am for private service in Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford at 12 noon, followed by private cremation.

Anne Monaghan (née Reilly)

- Stradbally, Waterford /La Rochelle, Rosslare Harbour, Wexford

A private family funeral will take place on Wednesday.

Martina Grant

- Pinewood Drive, Kilmacomma, Clonmel, Tipperary / Waterford

A private funeral Mass will be held in St Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Huntington's Disease Association of Ireland.

Paddy Bolger

- Rathgormack, Waterford / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Reposing at his son Tony's house on Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm. Arriving for funeral Mass in The Sacred Heart Church, Rathgormack on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.