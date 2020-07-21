Waterford deaths and funerals - Tuesday, July 21
Pauline O'Neill (née Ryan)
- Johnstown, Waterford City
Private funeral Mass will take place in St. John’s Church, Parnell Street on Wednesday, followed by private burial in Faithlegg Cemetery. View the Mass online from 11am.
Mary Hahessy (née Osbourne)
- Kilballyquilty, Rathgormack, Waterford
Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm for immediate family only. Arriving for funeral Mass in The Sacred Heart Church, Rathgormack on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
