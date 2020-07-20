Waterford deaths and funerals - Monday, July 20

Caroline Whelan

Beechwood Grove, Portlaw, Waterford / Cappoquin, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place in the St. Patrick's Church, Portlaw followed by Private Cremation.

James Kennedy

Spruce Terrace, Lisduggan and formerly of Gracedieu Road and late of Graves & Co, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place in the Cathedral, Waterford, followed by Private Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to Waterford Hospice.

Sheila Chearnley (née Allen)

Abbey Court, Fr. Russell Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Cappoquin, Waterford / Kilworth, Cork

A private family Humanist service will take place in Shannon Crematorium this Tuesday at 4.00pm. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Sympathies may also be expressed through rip.ie condolences section.

Monica Rooney

Poleberry, Waterford / Cookstown, Tyrone

Service at 2pm on Thursday at Mount Jerome, Crematorium, Harolds cross, Dublin - (D6W HY98)

Eileen O'Toole (née O'Meara)

St. Killian's Place, Ferrybank, Waterford

Eileen will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Monday, 20th July, from 6.30pm until 8pm, removal on Tuesday, 21st July, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

A celebration of Eileen's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Eileen's family can do so below.