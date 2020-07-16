Waterford deaths and funerals - Thursday, July 16

Ann Elizabeth (Betty) Shanahan (née Fahy)

- Waterford / Maynooth, Kildare /- Ordnance Survey, Phoenix Park, Dublin

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a family funeral will take place in St. Mary's Church, Maynooth on Friday at 11am. You can view the livestream of the Mass on www.maynoothparish.org.

Eileen O'Driscoll (née McGuire)

- Knockaun East, Cappoquin, Waterford

A private family funeral will take place. A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Kathleen Lyons (née Power)

- Lyons Bar, Slieverue, Kilkenny / Waterford

Kathleen will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Friday from 1.30pm until 3pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption in Slieverue for requiem Mass at 3.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held at a later date.

John Fitzgerald

- Woodlawn Grove and late of Sallypark, Waterford

John’s funeral will pass Woodlawn Grove on Friday at 10.15am. Private funeral Mass will take place at 11am at the Church of the Assumption in Slieverue, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) Cassin

- Alphonsus Road, Waterford / Slieverue, Kilkenny

Pat will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Thursday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of the Assumption in Slieverue for requiem Mass at 12.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Daniel (Dan) McGrath

- 29 Woodview Park, Tallow, Waterford

Dan’s Funeral will take place privately. No flowers. Donations in lieu to West Waterford Hospice. Memorial service will take place at a later date.