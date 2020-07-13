Waterford deaths and funerals - Monday, July 13

William (Billy) McGrath

- Lismore Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Billy will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday, 13th July, from 6.30pm until 7.30pm, removal on Tuesday 14th July to St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Killian's Cemetery, Ferrybank. To view Billy's funeral live please clink the link below: www.mcnmedia.tv

A celebration of Billy's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Billy's family can do so below.

Natasha Halligan

- Connolly Place, Waterford City, Waterford / Ballybeg, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place in St. Saviour's Church, Ballybeg, followed by Private Burial. Natasha's funeral cortège will pass her residence, Connolly Place, on Tuesday at 9.30am.