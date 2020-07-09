Waterford deaths and funerals - July 10
Waterford deaths and funerals
Margaret (Peg) Hade (née Hurley)
Cabra, Dublin / Dungarvan, Waterford
Due to government guidelines a private funeral will take place.
Barbara Winifred Aveyard
Blenheim Heights, Waterford City, Waterford
Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Service and cremation will be private.
Dr. Edward Grant
Newtown, Waterford City, Waterford
Private Funeral will take place on Saturday in St. Joseph's & Benildus Church followed by Private Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner Funeral Mass will be live streamed at 12:15 on Saturday on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/stjosephswaterford. Edward's funeral will pass his residence at 1.15 pm on Saturday.
Patrick (Paddy) Cahill
Queen Street, Portlaw, Waterford
IN ACCORDANCE WITH CURRENT GUIDELINES AND HSE DIRECTIVES FOR COVID-19 REGARDING PUBLIC GATHERINGS AND IN THE INTEREST OF PUBLIC SAFETY PATRICK'S FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE PRIVATELY.
