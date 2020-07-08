Waterford deaths and funerals - July 9

Danea BRAZIL

Clonard Park, Ballybeg, Waterford

Private Funera Mass will take place in St. Saviour's Church, Ballybeg followed by Private Burial. Danea's funeral will pass her residence on Thursday (July 9th) at 9.30am.

Mary O'Connor (née Doyle)

10. Walled Garden Lodges, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Kilkenny / Gorey, Wexford / Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday, 9th July, followed by burial in Stoneyford Cemetery.

John BARRON

Lady Lane House, Lady Lane, Waterford City, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place in St. John's Church, Waterford followed by Private Buiral. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family.