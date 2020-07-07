Waterford deaths and funerals - July 8

Elizabeth POWER (née Kennedy)

The Willows, Keane’s Road, Waterford City, Waterford / Johnstown, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place in St. John’s Church, Parnell Street on Wednesday, 8th July, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please.

Patrick (Pat) Holland

38 Lower Shanbally, Cappoquin, Waterford / Tallow, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

Danea BRAZIL

Clonard Park, Ballybeg, Waterford

Private Funera Mass will take place in St. Saviour's Church, Ballybeg followed by Private Burial. Danea's funeral will pass her residence on Thursday (July 9th) at 9.30am.