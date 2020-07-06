Waterford deaths and funerals - July 6

Ellen (Eily) Feehan (née Twomey)

Lismore Lawn, Waterford City, Waterford

Private Mass will take place on Monday in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan followed by Private Cremation. To View Ellen's Funeral Mass please follow the link below at 10 am. Webcam - https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-paul-s

Margaret Upton (née Grant)

50 Avondale Lawn and formerly of Philip Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral Mass will take place on Monday, July 6th, at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, followed by private burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

Maria Ryan (née O'Connor)

Berkeley Court, Maypark Village and late of St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Private funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford, followed by Private Burial. Maria's funeral will pass her residence on Monday (July 6th) at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to the Dunmore Wing at University Hospital Waterford.