Waterford deaths and funerals - July 3
Elizabeth (Lilly, Liz) O'Sullivan
Carriglea, Dungarvan, Waterford / Kanturk, Cork
Reposing in The Chapel of Carriglea Cáirde Services, Dungarvan on Thursday July 2nd from 4pm with rosary at 5pm. Requiem Mass in the Chapel on Friday at 11am. Attendance will be limited according to Covid-19 restrictions on social distancing. Funeral afterwards to Kilbrin Cemetery, Co. Cork, arriving at 2pm to 2.30pm, approximately.
Aidan KEARNS
Woodview, Killea Road, Dunmore East, Waterford
Due to the current guidelines, a private family funeral will take place in Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East, on Friday 3rd July. Aidan’s funeral will be passing his home on Friday at 12.40pm.
Tom Caffrey
Ballyguiry, Dungarvan, Waterford / Clonee, Meath
In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19 regarding public gatherings and in the interest of public health, funeral will take place privately.
Johanna (Josie) Murray (née Navin)
Mountain Villas, Emmet St., Dungarvan, Waterford
Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Friday, 3rd July, from 6 p.m. with Rosary at 8 p.m. In accordance with Irish Government and HSE recommendations Josie's Funeral will be limited to her family and friends. We advise social distancing, no handshaking and use of books of condolence.
