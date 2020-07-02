Waterford deaths and funerals - July 3

Elizabeth (Lilly, Liz) O'Sullivan

Carriglea, Dungarvan, Waterford / Kanturk, Cork

Reposing in The Chapel of Carriglea Cáirde Services, Dungarvan on Thursday July 2nd from 4pm with rosary at 5pm. Requiem Mass in the Chapel on Friday at 11am. Attendance will be limited according to Covid-19 restrictions on social distancing. Funeral afterwards to Kilbrin Cemetery, Co. Cork, arriving at 2pm to 2.30pm, approximately.

Aidan KEARNS

Woodview, Killea Road, Dunmore East, Waterford

Due to the current guidelines, a private family funeral will take place in Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East, on Friday 3rd July. Aidan’s funeral will be passing his home on Friday at 12.40pm.

Tom Caffrey

Ballyguiry, Dungarvan, Waterford / Clonee, Meath

In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19 regarding public gatherings and in the interest of public health, funeral will take place privately.

Johanna (Josie) Murray (née Navin)

Mountain Villas, Emmet St., Dungarvan, Waterford



Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Friday, 3rd July, from 6 p.m. with Rosary at 8 p.m. In accordance with Irish Government and HSE recommendations Josie's Funeral will be limited to her family and friends. We advise social distancing, no handshaking and use of books of condolence.