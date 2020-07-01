Waterford deaths and funerals - July 2

Angie Cram (née Murphy)

Ballyneale House, Clonea Power, Waterford

Funeral will take place in Jersey.

John Power

Wolfhill, Laois / Waterford

Funeral Mass for John will take place at 12 noon on Thursday (2nd July) in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally followed by interment in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally, Co Laois.

Elizabeth (Lilly, Liz) O'Sullivan

Carriglea, Dungarvan, Waterford / Kanturk, Cork

Reposing in The Chapel of Carriglea Cáirde Services, Dungarvan on Thursday July 2nd from 4pm with rosary at 5pm. Requiem Mass in the Chapel on Friday at 11am. Attendance will be limited according to Covid-19 restrictions on social distancing. Funeral afterwards to Kilbrin Cemetery, Co. Cork, arriving at 2pm to 2.30pm, approximately.

Raymond Kingston

Dun Brinn Lower, Barrowhouse, Laois / Westmeath / Waterford

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral service will take place on Thursday, 2 July at 2.30pm in St. Michael's Parish Church, Carlow Road, Athy. The Funeral service will be livestreamed, see link https://vimeo.com/434114057. A private burial will take place immediately afterwards in Narraghmore Cemetery.

Margaret (Patti) Murray (née Lynch)

6 Church Lane, Lismore, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

Aidan KEARNS

Woodview, Killea Road, Dunmore East, Waterford

Due to the current guidelines, a private family funeral will take place in Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East, on Friday 3rd July. Aidan’s funeral will be passing his home on Friday at 12.40pm.