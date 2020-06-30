Waterford deaths and funerals - July 1
Waterford deaths and funerals
Jennifer Connors-McCarthy
Cathal Brugha Place, Dungarvan, Waterford
In accordance with current government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19 regarding public gatherings and in the interest of public health, funeral will take place privately.
David Barron
Barrack Street, Cappoquin, Waterford
Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.
Angie Cram (née Murphy)
Ballyneale House, Clonea Power, Waterford
Funeral will take place in Jersey.
