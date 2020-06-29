Waterford deaths and funerals - June 29
James Connolly
Dungarvan Road , Kilmacomma, Clonmel, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary
Reposing at O’Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, from 5pm to 7pm on Sunday, 28th June. Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel, at 12 noon on Monday, 29th June.
Jim (Jim-Bob) Timmins
Glenthorn Drive, Dublin Hill, Cork / Farranree, Cork / Dungarvan, Waterford
To follow best practices and guidelines and with the support of Jim’s family the funeral will take place privately.
Ellen (Nellie) Quigley (née Carberry)
Connolly Terrace and late of Killure Bridge Nursing Home, Waterford / Carrigeen, Kilkenny
Private funeral will take place in the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street, Waterford, followed by Private Cremation.
Bernadette O'Connor
Belvedere Grove, Waterford City, Waterford
Reposing at her home on Sunday and Monday. House strictly private, please. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, the 30th of June, at 10am in St Paul's Church, followed by interment immediately afterwards in St Otteran's Cemetery, Ballinaneesagh.
Kathleen McGrath
St. Bridget's, Carriglea Cáirde Services, Dungarvan, Waterford
In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19 regarding public gatherings and in the interest of public health, funeral will take place privately.
Michael MADDOCK
Glenville Park, Dunmore Road and formerly of Johnstown, Waterford
Private Funeral Mass will take palce in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford, followed by Private Cremation. Michael's funeral will pass his residence at 1.00pm on Monday. No flowers by request, please.
