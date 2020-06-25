Waterford deaths and funerals - June 26
Noreen BOWE
Gregaridda, Dunmore East, Waterford
Due to the current guidelines, a private family funeral will take place in Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East. Noreen's funeral will pass her house on Friday, 26th June, at 11.30am. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to Aware.
Kevin KENNEALLY
St. Mary of The Angels, Beaufort, Kerry / Waterford City, Waterford
Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family.
