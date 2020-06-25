Waterford deaths and funerals - June 25

Mary Walsh (née Keith)

Ballyrandle, Ballinroad, Dungarvan, Waterford / Cahir, Tipperary

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday evening, 25th June, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday morning, 26th June at 11 a.m. in St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael O'Sullivan

8 Shamrock Grove, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Waterford

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Michael's remains will leave his residence on Thursday, arriving at St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow for private funeral mass at 11.00am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

William Murphy

Knockmeelmore, Grange, Waterford

William's funeral will take place privately in keeping with current Government guidelines on Covid 19.

BRIDGET HENLEY (née Geary)

Clifton Terrace, Lower Aghada, Aghada, Cork / Tallow, Waterford

Bridget will leave the family home on Thursday 25th at 11am for the family Mass in St. Erasmus’ Church, Aghada and will pass the family home afterwards on route to the Crematorium.

Noreen BOWE

Gregaridda, Dunmore East, Waterford

Due to the current guidelines, a private family funeral will take place in Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East. Noreen's funeral will pass her house on Friday, 26th June, at 11.30am. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to Aware.