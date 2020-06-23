Waterford deaths and funerals - June 24
Waterford deaths and funerals
Dermot Bolger
Conna, Cork / Ballyduff Upper, Waterford
Dermot’s Funeral will take place privately. Live streaming will take place on Wednesday morning, 24th June, from 10.55am from St. Catherine's Church Conna, of the Funeral Mass at 11.00am through the following link, www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/
Frances Atkins
Gyles Quay, Ferrybank, Waterford
Due to the current guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday (June 24th).
Christine Higgins (née Whelan)
Morrissons Avenue, Waterford City, Waterford
Due to H.S.E. guidelines Christine's funeral mass and burial will be private to the immediate family.
