Waterford deaths and funerals - June 23

Dermot Bolger

Conna, Cork / Ballyduff Upper, Waterford

Dermot’s Funeral will take place privately. Live streaming will take place on Wednesday morning, 24th June, from 10.55am from St. Catherine's Church Conna, of the Funeral Mass at 11.00am through the following link, www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/

Martin (Sonny) O'Meara

Moonvoy, Tramore, Waterford

Sonny will be reposing in Falconer's Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore (X91 TW21), on Monday the 22nd of June from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral will arrive to The Holy Cross Church, Tramore, on Tuesday the 23rd of June for 11am Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Audrey Cassidy (née MacCarthy)

Oakleigh, Balreask Old, Dublin Road, Navan, Meath, C15 PCD3 / Waterford City, Waterford

Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive in St. Mary's Church, Navan for a private family Funeral Mass at 10.30. Mass can be viewed at www.navanparish.ie/webcam for those unable to attend due to HSE recommendations.

Michael Flynn

Maypark House Nursing Home & late of Chapel Lane, Waterford City, Waterford

Due to H.S.E. guidelines Michael's funeral mass and burial will be private to the immediate family.

WILLIAM (WILLIE) Ryan

Lismore Park and formerly of Keane's Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family.

John Kennedy

Airmount, Slieverue, Kilkenny / Slieverue, Waterford

Due to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for John tomorrow, Tuesday.