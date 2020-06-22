Waterford deaths and funerals - June 23
Waterford deaths and funerals
Dermot Bolger
Conna, Cork / Ballyduff Upper, Waterford
Dermot’s Funeral will take place privately. Live streaming will take place on Wednesday morning, 24th June, from 10.55am from St. Catherine's Church Conna, of the Funeral Mass at 11.00am through the following link, www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/
Martin (Sonny) O'Meara
Moonvoy, Tramore, Waterford
Sonny will be reposing in Falconer's Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore (X91 TW21), on Monday the 22nd of June from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral will arrive to The Holy Cross Church, Tramore, on Tuesday the 23rd of June for 11am Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Audrey Cassidy (née MacCarthy)
Oakleigh, Balreask Old, Dublin Road, Navan, Meath, C15 PCD3 / Waterford City, Waterford
Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive in St. Mary's Church, Navan for a private family Funeral Mass at 10.30. Mass can be viewed at www.navanparish.ie/webcam for those unable to attend due to HSE recommendations.
Michael Flynn
Maypark House Nursing Home & late of Chapel Lane, Waterford City, Waterford
Due to H.S.E. guidelines Michael's funeral mass and burial will be private to the immediate family.
WILLIAM (WILLIE) Ryan
Lismore Park and formerly of Keane's Road, Waterford City, Waterford
Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family.
John Kennedy
Airmount, Slieverue, Kilkenny / Slieverue, Waterford
Due to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for John tomorrow, Tuesday.
