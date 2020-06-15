Waterford deaths and funerals - June 16

Clodagh LIDDY (née Morris)

Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Waterford

Funeral being arranged privately in accordance with Government directives. Memorial Service to be held at a later date.

Thomas (Tommy) KENNY

Dowdingstown, Two Mile House, Naas, Kildare / Firhouse, Dublin / Ferrybank, Waterford

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place.

Francis Burke

4 Rushden Close, Abbeyside, Waterford / Modeligo, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

Nora Willis (née Daly)

Shean, Ballyduff Upper, Waterford / Conna, Cork

Live streaming will take place on Wednesday morning at 11.00am in St. Michael’s Church, Ballyduff Upper, through the following link; www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/

Joan Rossiter (née Murphy)

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary / Annestown, Waterford

Due to Government restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11.30am in St. Oliver's Church. This can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul .followed by clicking on the tab St.Olivers. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ann Hanley (née Carroll)

Olympia Court, Parnell Street, Waterford City, Waterford / Roscrea, Tipperary

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, June 18th, at 10am, in Saint John’s Church, Parnell Street, followed by private burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Denis Geary

Main Street, Ballyduff Upper, Waterford / Tallow, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

Joan Brennan (née Harney)

Rathfarnham, Dublin / Terenure, Dublin / Ballyduff, Waterford

In light of current restrictions, funeral for immediate family only, with the view to celebrating her inspiring life in a Memorial Mass at a later date.