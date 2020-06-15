Waterford deaths and funerals - June 15

Cáit Quinlan (née Kirwan)

Knockroe, Colligan, Dungarvan, Waterford

In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19 regarding public gatherings, with the support of the family and in the interest of public health, Funeral will take place privately.

Eileen O'Callaghan (née Walsh)

Mallow, Cork / Dungarvan, Waterford

In accordance with Government and H.S.E Guidelines, a private family Funeral will take place. Mass will be streamed live on church services.tv/mallow on Monday June 15th at 1pm.

Tom Mulcahy

"Cairnview", New Line, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19 regarding public gatherings, with the support of the family and in the interest of public health, Funeral will take place privately.

Clodagh LIDDY (née Morris)

Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Waterford

Funeral being arranged privately in accordance with Government directives. Memorial Service to be held at a later date.

Thomas (Tommy) KENNY

Dowdingstown, Two Mile House, Naas, Kildare / Firhouse, Dublin / Ferrybank, Waterford

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place.

Francis Burke

4 Rushden Close, Abbeyside, Waterford / Modeligo, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

Nora Willis (née Daly)

Shean, Ballyduff Upper, Waterford / Conna, Cork

Live streaming will take place on Wednesday morning at 11.00am in St. Michael’s Church, Ballyduff Upper, through the following link; www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/

Joan Rossiter (née Murphy)

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary / Annestown, Waterford

Due to Government restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11.30am in St. Oliver's Church. This can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul .followed by clicking on the tab St.Olivers. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.