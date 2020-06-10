Waterford deaths and funerals - June 11
Waterford deaths and funerals
Joan O'NEILL
Griffith Place, Waterford City, Waterford
DUE TO RECENT H.S.E. GUIDELINES REGARDING FUNERAL GATHERINGS, JOAN’S FUNERAL WILL BE PRIVATE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY.
Lena MURPHY
Virginia Crescent, Hennessy's Road, Waterford City, Waterford
Due to H.S.E. guidelines Lena's funeral mass and burial will be private to immediate family.
Mary MYLETT (née Barry)
St. John's Park and formerly of Carrigeen Park, Waterford City, Waterford
Private Funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly followed by Private Burial. Mary's funeral will pass her residence on Thursday (June 11th) at 11.00am.
