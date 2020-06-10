Waterford deaths and funerals - June 11

Joan O'NEILL

Griffith Place, Waterford City, Waterford

DUE TO RECENT H.S.E. GUIDELINES REGARDING FUNERAL GATHERINGS, JOAN’S FUNERAL WILL BE PRIVATE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY.

Lena MURPHY

Virginia Crescent, Hennessy's Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Due to H.S.E. guidelines Lena's funeral mass and burial will be private to immediate family.

Mary MYLETT (née Barry)

St. John's Park and formerly of Carrigeen Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly followed by Private Burial. Mary's funeral will pass her residence on Thursday (June 11th) at 11.00am.