Waterford deaths and funerals - June 10

Margaret O'Connor

Shanacoole, Kinsalebeg, Waterford / Youghal, Cork



In keeping with current government guidelines, Margaret's Funeral will take place privately.

Peter Power

Ardeenlone, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

In accordance with current government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of Peter’s family and in the interest of public health, funeral will take place privately.

Sham Power

Shrough, Lismore, Waterford / Cappoquin, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

Sarah (Sally) O'Neill (née Wallace)

Mayfield, Cork / Waterford City, Waterford

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

Joan O'NEILL

Griffith Place, Waterford City, Waterford

DUE TO RECENT H.S.E. GUIDELINES REGARDING FUNERAL GATHERINGS, JOAN’S FUNERAL WILL BE PRIVATE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY.

Lena MURPHY

Virginia Crescent, Hennessy's Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Due to H.S.E. guidelines Lena's funeral mass and burial will be private to immediate family.