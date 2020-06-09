Waterford deaths and funerals - June 10
Waterford deaths and funerals
Margaret O'Connor
Shanacoole, Kinsalebeg, Waterford / Youghal, Cork
In keeping with current government guidelines, Margaret's Funeral will take place privately.
Peter Power
Ardeenlone, Kilmacthomas, Waterford
In accordance with current government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of Peter’s family and in the interest of public health, funeral will take place privately.
Sham Power
Shrough, Lismore, Waterford / Cappoquin, Waterford
Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.
Sarah (Sally) O'Neill (née Wallace)
Mayfield, Cork / Waterford City, Waterford
A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.
Joan O'NEILL
Griffith Place, Waterford City, Waterford
DUE TO RECENT H.S.E. GUIDELINES REGARDING FUNERAL GATHERINGS, JOAN’S FUNERAL WILL BE PRIVATE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY.
Lena MURPHY
Virginia Crescent, Hennessy's Road, Waterford City, Waterford
Due to H.S.E. guidelines Lena's funeral mass and burial will be private to immediate family.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on