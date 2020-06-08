Waterford deaths and funerals - June 8
Waterford deaths and funerals
Brendan James SLATTERY
Milltown, Dublin / Dungarvan, Waterford / Navan, Meath / Kilkenny
Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private cremation will take place at Mount Jerome Crematorium on Monday, June 8.
Cyril Power
Carriglong, Tramore, Waterford
Cyril’s funeral will take place in Chicago.
Nellie Butler
8 River View Estate, Kilmacthomas, Waterford
In accordance with current government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of Nellie’s family and in the interest of public health, funeral will take place privately.
Margaret O'Connor
Shanacoole, Kinsalebeg, Waterford / Youghal, Cork
In keeping with current government guidelines, Margaret's Funeral will take place privately.
Peter Power
Ardeenlone, Kilmacthomas, Waterford
In accordance with current government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19, with the support of Peter’s family and in the interest of public health, funeral will take place privately.
Sham Power
Shrough, Lismore, Waterford / Cappoquin, Waterford
Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.
Sarah (Sally) O'Neill (née Wallace)
Mayfield, Cork / Waterford City, Waterford
A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.
