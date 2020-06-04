Waterford deaths and funerals - June 5

Mort (Mortimer) Kelleher

Gortnafira, Curraglass, Cork / Tallow, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

Una GRIMES (née Doherty)

William Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Due to H.S.E. guidelines Una's Funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family only. Una's funeral mass will be live streamed on Friday at 12.00oc follow this link: www.churchservices.tv/stmarysballygunner

Liam (Billy) Ryan

Pinwood Drive, Hillview, Waterford City, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Family Church followed by private burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.