Waterford deaths and funerals - June 4
Andy WHEELER
Rockshire Care Centre, Ferrybank, Waterford / Waterford City, Waterford
Due to H.S.E. guidelines Andy's Funeral Mass and burial will be private to immediate family only.
Margaret O'Keeffe
Barrack Street, Tallow, Waterford / Ballynoe, Cork
Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.
Mary Dennis (née Kennedy)
Fernville, Lismore, Waterford / Mayo
In keeping with Government and HSE guidelines Mary's funeral will be private.
Mort (Mortimer) Kelleher
Gortnafira, Curraglass, Cork / Tallow, Waterford
Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.
Una GRIMES (née Doherty)
William Street, Waterford City, Waterford
Due to H.S.E. guidelines Una's Funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family only. Una's funeral mass will be live streamed on Friday at 12.00oc follow this link: www.churchservices.tv/stmarysballygunner
