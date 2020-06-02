Waterford deaths and funerals - June 2

David Veale

Glendalligan, Leamybrien, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

In accordance with current government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19 regarding public gatherings, with the support of the family and in the interest of public health.

Robert STACEY

Killure Manor, Waterford City, Waterford

Private Funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford, followed by Private Burial. Robert's funeral will pass the entrance of his residence on Tuesday at 10.45am. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family.

Dick (Richard) Doocey

Suncourt, Midleton, Cork / Killeagh, Cork / Lismore, Waterford

Due to goverment and HSE guidelines Dick's funeral will be private to family only. Thank you for your understanding during these difficult times.

David Power

20 The Court, The Weir, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Cappoquin, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

Carmel HOEY (Hoy) (née Keaney)

Clontarf, Dublin / Sutton, Dublin / Ferrybank, Waterford

Regrettably, in accordance with current guidelines, Carmel’s funeral will be private. There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date.

Brian HALPIN

Matthew Shee, Bath Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral will be private to the immediate family.

Aidan (Ned) Burns

Gandon Drive, Norwood, Waterford City, Waterford

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, June 3, in St. Paul’s Church, Lisduggan at 10am, live-stream link www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-paul-s followed by private burial in Dunhill Cemetery, We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

David Hayes

Formerly Doyle Street, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Hinton Park Burial Ground in Walkford, Dorset from Wednesday 3rd June, to be cremated in Bournemouth and family service at Hinton Park Burial Ground at 12.30pm Tuesday 16th June.