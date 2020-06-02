Waterford deaths and funerals - June 2
David Veale
Glendalligan, Leamybrien, Kilmacthomas, Waterford
In accordance with current government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19 regarding public gatherings, with the support of the family and in the interest of public health.
Robert STACEY
Killure Manor, Waterford City, Waterford
Private Funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford, followed by Private Burial. Robert's funeral will pass the entrance of his residence on Tuesday at 10.45am. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family.
Dick (Richard) Doocey
Suncourt, Midleton, Cork / Killeagh, Cork / Lismore, Waterford
Due to goverment and HSE guidelines Dick's funeral will be private to family only. Thank you for your understanding during these difficult times.
David Power
20 The Court, The Weir, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Cappoquin, Waterford
Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.
Carmel HOEY (Hoy) (née Keaney)
Clontarf, Dublin / Sutton, Dublin / Ferrybank, Waterford
Regrettably, in accordance with current guidelines, Carmel’s funeral will be private. There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date.
Brian HALPIN
Matthew Shee, Bath Street, Waterford City, Waterford
Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral will be private to the immediate family.
Aidan (Ned) Burns
Gandon Drive, Norwood, Waterford City, Waterford
Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, June 3, in St. Paul’s Church, Lisduggan at 10am, live-stream link www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-paul-s followed by private burial in Dunhill Cemetery, We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.
David Hayes
Formerly Doyle Street, Tramore, Waterford
Reposing at Hinton Park Burial Ground in Walkford, Dorset from Wednesday 3rd June, to be cremated in Bournemouth and family service at Hinton Park Burial Ground at 12.30pm Tuesday 16th June.
